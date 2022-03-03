Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina to control domestic wheat prices as Ukraine conflict heats market

03/03/2022 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation as global prices have hit 14-year highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The government, which was already limiting exports to contain food prices, said it had agreed with flour mills and exporters to set up a "trust" that would keep down local prices.

"This mechanism responds to the need to decouple prices to protect the domestic market in a global context of war and with the international price of wheat high and sustained," the ministry of production said in a statement.

Argentina is a major exporter of wheat, as well as being the no. 1 global exporter of processed soy and no. 2 for corn. The 2021/22 wheat harvest is estimated at a record 22.1 million tonnes.

Russia and Ukraine are the top two wheat exporters, accounting for about 29% of exports worldwide.

The conflict has driven global wheat prices to historic levels. In the domestic Argentina market, the grain closed on Wednesday at an average of 32,103 pesos ($298) per tonne, 19% higher than just a week ago.

The price mechanism would remain in place until the end of January 2024 and would focus on prices of domestic sales of wheat flour and dry pasta, the ministry said.

"This policy contemplates transferring 800,000 tonnes of wheat to the domestic market to guarantee supply and achieve price stabilization of these key products," it added.

'COERCIVE'

Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA chamber of grain processors, said that for each tonne of wheat declared for export by agro-exporters, they must pay a certain percentage into a trust, which would be capped at 1%.

That fund will then be used to subsidize the industry that produces food for the local market, added Idígoras, who described the measure as "coercive" and said it would disrupt production decisions ahead of the 2022/23 wheat cycle.

Argentina's government has previously limited wheat exports from the 2021/22 harvest to 14.5 million tonnes. According to official data, exporters have already declared foreign sales of 13.6 million tonnes.

While the measure was agreed with mills and exporters, the South American country's farmers appear not to have been included and have opposed proposals for such a mechanism.

"Two days ago the President said that Argentina should export more," Nicolás Pino, head of the major Argentine Rural Society, said on Twitter.

"This trust proposal goes against that objective and, two months after starting a new campaign of wheat, the only thing it generates is uncertainty." (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.32% 119.4888 Delayed Quote.2.35%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 3.93% 616.7182 Delayed Quote.22.21%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.19% 108.03 Delayed Quote.4.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.25% 109.396 Delayed Quote.44.75%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:24pU.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana Embassy to process some visas
RE
02:24pAnalysts downbeat on Citigroup's repair timeline, Russia risks
RE
02:23pVeteran U.S. prosecutor to lead task force probing Russian oligarchs
RE
02:18pReddit Bans All Links To Russia’s State-Sponsored RT And Sputnik - The Verge
RE
02:18pReddit sides with ukraine, bans all links to russia’s state-spon…
RE
02:18pBritain imposes sanctions on Russia's Usmanov and Shuvalov
RE
02:18pCalPERS says has ceased new investment flows into Russia
RE
02:18pCalpers says it is reviewing all its investments in emerging mar…
RE
02:18pCalpers says it is assessing its real estate investments in russ…
RE
02:18pCalpers says it has ceased all transactions in russian publicly…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2TOP WRAP 2-Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, ..
3Amazon to shut its bookstores and other shops as its grocery chain expa..
4Blue Cap AG strengthens its Business Services division with the acquisi..
5Evraz and Polymetal exit the FTSE 100

HOT NEWS