Argentina to control domestic wheat prices as Ukraine conflict heats market

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's government
said on Thursday it would establish a mechanism to control
domestic wheat prices and temper food inflation as global prices
have hit 14-year highs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The government, which was already limiting exports to
contain food prices, said it had agreed with flour mills and
exporters to set up a "trust" that would keep down local prices.
"This mechanism responds to the need to decouple prices to
protect the domestic market in a global context of war and with
the international price of wheat high and sustained," the
ministry of production said in a statement.
Argentina is a major exporter of wheat, as well as being the
no. 1 global exporter of processed soy and no. 2 for corn. The
2021/22 wheat harvest is estimated at a record 22.1 million
tonnes.
Russia and Ukraine are the top two wheat exporters,
accounting for about 29% of exports worldwide.
The conflict has driven global wheat prices to historic
levels. In the domestic Argentina market, the grain closed on
Wednesday at an average of 32,103 pesos ($298) per tonne, 19%
higher than just a week ago.
The price mechanism would remain in place until the end of
January 2024 and would focus on prices of domestic sales of
wheat flour and dry pasta, the ministry said.
"This policy contemplates transferring 800,000 tonnes of
wheat to the domestic market to guarantee supply and achieve
price stabilization of these key products," it added.
Gustavo Idígoras, head of the CIARA chamber of grain
processors, said that for each tonne of wheat declared for
export by agro-exporters, they must pay a certain percentage
into a trust, which would be capped at 1%.
That fund will then be used to subsidize the industry that
produces food for the local market, added Idígoras, who
described the measure as "coercive" and said it would disrupt
production decisions ahead of the 2022/23 wheat cycle.
Argentina's government has previously limited wheat exports
from the 2021/22 harvest to 14.5 million tonnes. According to
official data, exporters have already declared foreign sales of
13.6 million tonnes.
While the measure was agreed with mills and exporters, the
South American country's farmers appear not to have been
included and have opposed proposals for such a mechanism.
"Two days ago the President said that Argentina should
export more," Nicolás Pino, head of the major Argentine Rural
Society, said on Twitter.
"This trust proposal goes against that objective and, two
months after starting a new campaign of wheat, the only thing it
generates is uncertainty."
