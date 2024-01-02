BUENOS AIRES, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's government will receive a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, the spokesperson for the presidency said at a press conference on Tuesday, as authorities seek to restructure the country's debt load.

Argentina, whose $44 billion International Monetary Fund program makes it the largest debtor to the fund, paid around $900 million last month using another loan from regional lender CAF.

It is due to pay another $1.9 billion in mid-January.

Argentina is battling triple-digit annual inflation, an economic recession and a growing poverty rate.

"On Thursday, an IMF delegation will be received by the chief of staff (Nicolas Posse) and the economy minister (Luis Caputo)," said spokesman Manuel Adorni, without giving details about the content of the meetings.

The talks follow the Dec. 10 inauguration of libertarian President Javier Milei, who promised to dollarize the economy, eliminate the fiscal deficit and close the central bank. (Reporting by Lucila Sigal; Editing by Jan Harvey)