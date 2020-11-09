Argentina to seek new extended IMF facility to replace failed program, says Guzman

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina will seek an
Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to replace a failed $57 billion facility, Economy
Minister Guzman said on Monday, potentially buying the South
American country more time to make repayments.
The EFF is a longer-term program that typically requires
more economic reforms than a standby agreement. Argentina would
expect to repay the IMF between four and a half years and 10
years after the start of the agreement, Guzman said, adding that
he aimed to secure a new deal by April.
A longer-term deeper structural reform package as part of an
EFF could be a positive signal for investors who are looking to
the government for a commitment to a sustainable economic plan.
Argentina has recently emerged from a sovereign default
after restructuring almost $110 billion in foreign currency
bonds. It faces formal talks with an IMF mission starting on
Tuesday for a deal to replace the 2018 agreement, which has
already seen around $44 billion disbursed.
Argentina was looking for funds "to meet all maturities,
capital plus interest," Guzman said.
"The staff of the IMF and the Argentine government
considered that, in the current circumstances, this type of
program is the best choice," Guzman said to journalists.
A mission from the IMF is due to start negotiations with the
government on Tuesday and will stay in Argentina for about two
weeks, Guzman said. Argentina and the IMF will advance with
Article IV talks, Guzman added, which would allow the IMF to
inspect Argentina's accounts.
The Ministry of Economy said earlier on Monday that it would
send a bill to Congress that would establish the legislature as
the final approver of agreements with the IMF and the issuance
of new foreign debt.
The bill would mean no IMF deal could go ahead without
Congress support nor could the government issue foreign debt
without backing from lawmakers.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Adam Jourdan and
Rosalba O'Brien)