Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentina touts economic 'roadmap', IMF deal to investors in New York

10/15/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Economy Minister Martin Guzman poses for a picture before an interview with Reuters at the Economy Ministry, in Buenos Aires

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Argentine senior officials met with private investors in New York on Friday, touting a much sought-after economic "roadmap" for the embattled country and playing up the chances of a positive deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The meeting, which also touched on Argentine politics, was attended by Economy Minister Martin Guzman and Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur and came after a crunch meeting with the IMF to discuss a new deal to revamp some $45 billion in payments.

"A positive agreement with the IMF is a national priority," Manzur said, according to a statement from Argentina's government after the meeting. It said Manzur had underscored Argentina's willingness to honor the debt.

Guzman gave what the government called a "roadmap" on Argentina's economic outlook, saying the state needed to take a leading role in driving an economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, investing in key sectors to boost growth.

"We need to strengthen the state," he said, adding that the country being over-reliant on debt and monetary issuance created problems for the economy, and "so for this reason we consider it important that the deficit gradually decreases."

Investors, stung by inflation, debt and currency crises in the country in recent years, have long complained of a lack of a clear economic plan. The country defaulted on private foreign debt last year before a major debt restructuring.

The meeting came days after Guzman met with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, and the two agreed to continue working on developing a credible loan program.

Argentina and the IMF have for months been negotiating a program to replace one struck in 2018 that failed and left the South American country as the largest Fund borrower with a debt close to $45 billion. Argentina pledged to have a new deal in place by the end of March at the latest.

Last year Argentina restructured some $65 billion in debt with private international creditors, but the restructured bonds are trading at distressed levels as investors worry about the soy exporter's economic outlook.

Argentine dollar bond prices were little changed on Friday, trading between 32 and 39 cents on the dollar across the curve.

Argentina's peso currency has devalued some 15% this year amid strict capital controls that hold the official rate in check, though these controls have created a wide gap with prices in popular alternative exchange markets.

The South American country is also struggling with high inflation running above 52% annually.

Argentina's government said the meeting was attended by investors including GoldenTree Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, Redwood Capital, Goldman Sachs, Gramercy, BlackRock and others.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Adam Jourdan, Steve Orlofsky and Sandra Maler)

By Rodrigo Campos


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pDogecoin Gained 2.90% to $0.239 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEthereum Gained 3.21% to $3879.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBitcoin Gained 8.71% to $62496.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:51pArgentina touts economic 'roadmap', IMF deal to investors in New York
RE
05:43pCalifornia county says Marathon, Phillips projects may need to shrink due to environmental impact
RE
05:38pFormer Boeing chief technical pilot pleads not guilty to fraud charges
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 88.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.19% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.95% to $1.3747 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 1.81% to 114.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
2Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
3LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
4Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS