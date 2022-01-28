Argentina traders cheer IMF breakthrough, caution long road ahead

LONDON/BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's
breakthrough agreement with the International Monetary Fund for
a $44.5 billion new deal should bolster domestic markets in the
weeks ahead, investors and analysts said, though the longer-term
outlook remains hazy.
The South American country said on Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/argentina-strikes-breakthrough-deal-with-imf-40-bln-debt-talks-2022-01-28
it had struck a deal with the IMF over a new standby program to
replace a failed $57 billion loan from 2018, easing fears of a
potential default as major payments come due this year.
That will likely bolster bond prices that had sunk into the
20-30 cents on the dollar range over the past year as the talks
had dragged, bogged down by disagreements over the speed of
fiscal consolidation.
"It gives them some breathing room for the next couple of
years," said Peter Kisler, Trium Capital emerging market
portfolio manager, who holds Argentine debt. Bonds could "easily
go up another 20% if there is a bit more optimism," he added.
"The agreement is not as detailed as we would have liked, so
we don't see prices flying from here, but there was a real risk
of a default to the IMF."
Bonds were up some 3 cents on Friday after the government
and the IMF announced the agreement, which still needs to be
ironed out and approved by Congress and the IMF board.
Argentina was facing some $18 billion in payments due to the
IMF this year which it said it could not pay after years of
economic crises compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. It
restructured over $100 billion in private debts in 2020.
'NO FISCAL EFFORT'
The deal "relieves financing needs for the coming years and
reduces uncertainty in Argentina's economy" amid a tentative
recovery over the past year, said Eugenio Mari, chief economist
at research organization Fundacion Libertad y Progreso.
Carlos de Sousa from Vontobel Asset Management forecast the
deal clinched by the leftist government would be approved by
Congress, where the conservative opposition will likely back it.
"I think the opposition will approve it as they don't want
to be seen as the irresponsible ones that vote it down," he
said. "For 2022 and 2023 there is virtually no fiscal effort so
Argentina basically got what it wanted."
In a note, Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said it
remained to be seen how robust the plan would be and whether it
would solve Argentina's economic issues.
"Overall, the macro-financial picture shows deep imbalances
and widespread distortions rendering a gradual policy adjustment
strategy inherently risky," he wrote.
An Argentine stock trader, who asked not to be named, said
the market remained tense but the announcement did help give a
bit more certainty. He was keen to see the fine print of the
final deal and how it was carried out in practice.
"The announcement gives some breathing space to the market,
but we have to be cautious and see how the agreement is
implemented," he said.
