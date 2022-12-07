Argentina vice-president found guilty of corruption

STORY:

The left-wing politician has been sentenced to six years in jail and has been barred from holding public office.

She will not face immediate prison time as her current role grants her temporary immunity.

Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as president for two terms between 2007 and 2015,

faced charges relating to the awarding of public contracts during her time in office.

The court acquitted her on another count of "illicit association."

Soon after the sentencing, the powerful vice president, who denies any wrongdoing,

hit out at the ruling, saying it revealed a, QUOTE: "judicial mafia" operated in the South American country.

The case has divide Argentina with thousands of Fernandez de Kirchner's supporters taking to the streets earlier in the day.

This left-wing activist called the judges corrupt and said the case amounted to, quote "lawfare".

The country is on edge after a long economic crisis and inflation heading toward 100%.

Fernandez de Kirchner is expected to appeal Tuesday's ruling,

with the case likely to spend years winding through higher courts.