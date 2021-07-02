Log in
Latest News
Argentina will increase food security for vulnerable population with IDB support

07/02/2021 | 10:06am EDT
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $200 million project for Argentina to ensure, through cash transfers, a minimum income for more than two million people affected by the impact of the pandemic.

The project will help implement an extension of the extension of the Alimentar card benefits to households with children up to 14 years old, and ensure minimum levels of income for pregnant women and people with disabilities from the most vulnerable groups, in addition to improving the effectiveness of this benefit.

The project responds to the Gender and Diversity pillar of IDB Group's Vision 2025, by offering inclusive solutions that ensure access to social protection services of most vulnerable populations. Through cash transfers, the operation will benefit directly more than two million people to achieve minimum levels of well-being.

The $200 million project has a disbursement period of 18 months and an interest rate based on LIBOR.

IDB - Inter-American Development Bank published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 14:05:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
