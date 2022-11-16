Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Argentine Congress approves 2023 budget, sees inflation slowing

11/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's Senate on Wednesday passed President Alberto Fernandez's 2023 budget, which forecast economic growth of 2% and annual inflation of 60% next year.

Thirty-seven lawmakers voted in favor of the budget, concluding a process that began last month with approval in the country's lower house.

Inflation of 60% next year would be an improvement in the South American country, where prices rose 88% in the year through October, government data showed this week.

"The budget aims to achieve economic stability, which is why objectives were set to promote fiscal discipline, address the trade surplus, strengthen reserves in the Argentine central bank and promote development with social inclusion," said ruling party Senator Ricardo Guerra.

The approval of Fernandez's budget follows an unsuccessful debate in Congress last year, when legislators failed to reach a consensus around a new budget for 2022. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.67% 168.8478 Delayed Quote.42.99%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.20% 162.45 Delayed Quote.57.54%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pKeystone oil pipeline issues resolved after storms cause volumes to be cut -source
RE
05:54pArgentine Congress approves 2023 budget, sees inflation slowing
RE
05:49pArgentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says
RE
05:49pRenault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
05:46pTyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
RE
05:40pCoinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show - WSJ
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 99.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUK to turn page on 'Trussonomics' with budget plan
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.44% to $1.0396 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1915 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..

HOT NEWS