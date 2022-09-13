Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentine chamber allows release of Venezuelan plane's detained crew

09/13/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Argentinian flag waves at the Presidential Palace Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine judicial chamber has allowed 12 of 19 crew members of a Venezuelan plane to leave Argentina, local media reported on Tuesday, after the plane was detained in June due to suspicions the aircraft of Iranian origin had terrorism ties.

The Federal Court of Appeals of La Plata in the province of Buenos Aires authorized the 12 crew members' departure and ordered a judge to resolve the investigation into the crew within 10 days, news outlets La Nacion and Infobae reported.

The court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Emtrasur cargo plane was sold to Venezuela by Iran's Mahan Air a year ago, according to the Iranian airline. It arrived in Buenos Aires in early June, according to flight tracking data, with both Venezuelan and Iranian crew members.

Its arrival caused a diplomatic issue for Argentina, which the United States accused of supporting U.S.-sanctioned countries Iran and Venezuela.

A U.S. court asked Argentina to seize the aircraft in August, which it did the following week. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the court order was intended to "steal" the plane.

Iran and Venezuela maintain close ties and signed a 20-year cooperation plan in June. Center-left Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has criticized U.S. sanctions on Caracas.

Argentine authorities detained the plane because of suspicions about its declared reason for entering the country, according to a National Directorate of Migration document that Reuters saw.

The plane's seizure generated outrage in Caracas by supporters of the ruling party, who marched to demand its release.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -1.37% 142.094 Delayed Quote.21.92%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX -1.59% 951.7088 Real-time Quote.-15.19%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.21% 142.57 Delayed Quote.37.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pStarbucks cfo - expecting to open nearly eight stores per day gi…
RE
05:48pArgentine chamber allows release of Venezuelan plane's detained crew
RE
05:48pArgentina's soybean farmers speed up sales after FX boost
RE
05:47pRaytheon trims full-year free cash flow outlook
RE
05:46pStarbucks cfo - u.s. comp growth expected to increase to the ran…
RE
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.38% to 101.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pEuro Lost 1.53% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 1.62% to $1.1494 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Gains 1.21% to 144.56 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pStarbucks cfo says this global comp growth is 3 percentage point…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Monthly U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rise in August; core inflatio..
2Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
3Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
4SFC Energy AG publishes Half-Year Report 2022 – Continuation of d..
5BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS