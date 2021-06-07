Argentine customs strike on Tuesday to hit grain exports -port manager

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Grain exports from
Argentina were likely to be affected by a seven-hour strike by
customs officers on Tuesday, as the officials press for priority
access to coveted COVID-19 vaccinations, the port manager said
on Monday.
"It seems that it is going to affect all exports of all
ports in Argentina," Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of
Port and Maritime Activities , told Reuters.
Tugboat captains similarly walked off the job last month to
pressure the government into giving them vaccines, as the South
American grains powerhouse gets hit by a second wave of
infections at the height of soy and corn harvesting season.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 exporter of corn and its top
supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and
poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. The South American grains
powerhouse also exports wheat, mostly to neighboring Brazil.
"Customs officers need to be present for import and export
operations, so we hope this will be solved," Wade added.
Such a short work stoppage was not expected to have a major
impact on shipments from Argentina. But shipments could get
bogged down if longer strikes are called.
Citing lack of progress in negotiations with the government
over access to vaccines, the Argentine Union of Customs
Personnel said in a statement on Friday that the strike will
happen in the middle of the work day on Tuesday.
"Depending on the result, union actions may intensify after
Tuesday," the labor organization said. A spokesman for the
customs union was not available for comment on Monday.
Exports from Argentina's Pampas grains belt are the
country's top source of export dollars needed to help fund the
government's COVID-19 relief efforts as the country wrestles its
way out of an economic recession that started in 2018.
More than 81,000 people in Argentina have died of COVID-19.
Citing the recent uptick in cases and deaths, Argentina's SOEA
oilseeds workers union has threatened to walk out on Wednesday.
"If by June 9 our colleagues do not begin to be vaccinated,
the only alternative that we will have left to be heard, will be
to carry out direct union action," SOEA said.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath
Editing by Marguerita Choy)