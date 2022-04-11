Argentine energy company Genneia says it will invest $200 mln in renewable energy parks

BUENOS AIRES, April 11 (Reuters) - Argentine thermal and
renewable energy producer Genneia SA said on Monday it will
invest $200 million in Argentine renewable energy parks over the
next two years, at a time when the country is going through a
severe energy deficit that affects its fiscal balance.
"Tocota III" solar park, located in the province of San
Juan, will have 60 megawatts of installed capacity, while the
"La Elbita" wind farm to be located in the province of Buenos
Aires, is expected to have 103.5 megawatts of installed
capacity.
"We are very proud to continue leading the renewable market
in Argentina and that solar and wind energy increase their role
in the energy matrix," Bernardo Andrews, Genneia's executive
director, said in a statement.
The company, which has already invested $1.2 billion in
renewable projects over the last five years, aims to exceed 1
gigawatt of installed capacity after the investment. Of those,
222 MW will be of solar energy and 887.5 MW of wind energy,
distributed in 11 parks located throughout the country.
Genneia has 24% of the country's installed wind energy
capacity and 8% of solar energy, which makes it the leader in
the sector and one of the ten most important generators in South
America.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice
Editing by Alistair Bell)