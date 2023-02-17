Argentine exchange warns of 40% slump in early corn exports

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn
exports should fall some 40% year-on-year between March and
June, the Rosario Grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday, as fewer
hectares were planted early this season due to the impacts of a
historic drought.
The BCR forecast just 8.7 millions tonnes of corn exports in
those four months, after just 19% of an estimated 7.3 million
hectares (18.04 million acres) were sown in the early weeks of
the campaign, as many farmers awaited rains which in many
regions did not materialize.
Last week, the BCR for the second time cut its corn
production estimate to 42.5 million tonnes, due to what it has
declared the worst drought in 60 years. At the start of cycle in
September, it had forecast a 55 million-tonne harvest.
"This year there will be less corn overall," the exchange
said, "but also a change in the seasonal pattern of grain
availability, with only a very small portion available for
consumption and export in March to April."
Early corn yields are higher than those planted late, and
are usually shipped abroad during this period. Late corn is
usually exported between July and September.
The BCR forecast total corn exports for the current season
at 27.5 million tonnes.
Argentina's government imposes limits on corn exports to
guarantee domestic supply. As campaigns progress, the volume of
grain allowed to be shipped abroad is adjusted. The current
allowance for 2022/23 is 20 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Morland
Editing by Marguerita Choy)