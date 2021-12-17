Argentine government extends 2021 budget after new bill rejected

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said
it will extend its 2021 budget on Friday after Congress rejected
its new one in a slap to center-left President Alberto Fernandez
as he tries to revive the economy and negotiate a new
International Monetary Fund deal.
Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Twitter said that the
president would extend the current budget and he criticized the
conservative opposition for blocking the new bill.
"Unfortunately, the opposition decided to leave Argentina
without a budget for the year 2022, he said. "It's a lack of
collective responsibility that creates uncertainty when what we
need is to continue building certainties."
Friday's rejection of the 2022 budget bill by the lower
Chamber of Deputies threw the country's economic plan into
disarray and created a potential jam for talks with the IMF over
a new $45 billion program.
Guzman said the rejection "weakens" Argentina at home and
abroad and meant "rejecting the macroeconomic program that has
been the basis of the negotiations with the IMF".
"And, of course, that affects the negotiations."
After a lengthy and at times heated debate, 132 deputies
voted against the budget bill, with 121 in favor and one
abstention.
"There was no will to make it possible for Argentina to have
a budget in a very tough situation, amid the pandemic, trying to
overcome the economic crisis left by the previous government,"
said Hugo Yasky, a lawmaker for the ruling party. "With the IMF
waiting for a signal, this is not the best."
The conservative opposition, which won big advances in
midterm legislative elections last month, argued that the
macroeconomic targets contained in the bill were not credible.
"They do not have a budget because the government never
brought a budget, it brought a drawing," said opposition deputy
Mario Negri.
According to the bill, the government had estimated an
inflation rate of 33% in 2022 against just over 50% currently,
an economic growth rate of 4%, and a primary fiscal deficit of
3.3% of GDP versus 6.5% in 2020.
