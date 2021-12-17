Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentine government extends 2021 budget after new bill rejected

12/17/2021 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said it will extend its 2021 budget on Friday after Congress rejected its new one in a slap to center-left President Alberto Fernandez as he tries to revive the economy and negotiate a new International Monetary Fund deal.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Twitter said that the president would extend the current budget and he criticized the conservative opposition for blocking the new bill.

"Unfortunately, the opposition decided to leave Argentina without a budget for the year 2022, he said. "It's a lack of collective responsibility that creates uncertainty when what we need is to continue building certainties."

Friday's rejection of the 2022 budget bill by the lower Chamber of Deputies threw the country's economic plan into disarray and created a potential jam for talks with the IMF over a new $45 billion program.

Guzman said the rejection "weakens" Argentina at home and abroad and meant "rejecting the macroeconomic program that has been the basis of the negotiations with the IMF".

"And, of course, that affects the negotiations."

After a lengthy and at times heated debate, 132 deputies voted against the budget bill, with 121 in favor and one abstention.

"There was no will to make it possible for Argentina to have a budget in a very tough situation, amid the pandemic, trying to overcome the economic crisis left by the previous government," said Hugo Yasky, a lawmaker for the ruling party. "With the IMF waiting for a signal, this is not the best."

The conservative opposition, which won big advances in midterm legislative elections last month, argued that the macroeconomic targets contained in the bill were not credible.

"They do not have a budget because the government never brought a budget, it brought a drawing," said opposition deputy Mario Negri.

According to the bill, the government had estimated an inflation rate of 33% in 2022 against just over 50% currently, an economic growth rate of 4%, and a primary fiscal deficit of 3.3% of GDP versus 6.5% in 2020. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski Editing by Jan Harvey, Adam Jourdan and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.51% 114.8746 Delayed Quote.11.94%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.06% 101.94 Delayed Quote.21.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pItaly's monte dei paschi says bank targets gross npe ratio below 4% under new business plan in line with current level
RE
01:53pItaly's monte dei paschi says voluntary staff exits under new plan to cut costs by around 275 mln euros a year
RE
01:52pItaly's monte dei paschi says it targets cet1 ratio fully loaded above 14% in 2024
RE
01:51pGhislaine Maxwell's lawyers call Epstein ex-girlfriend as witness in sex abuse trial
RE
01:51pItaly's monte dei paschi says bank targets pre-tax in come of around 700 mln euros in 2024
RE
01:50pItaly's monte dei paschi says to cut cost-income ratio below 60% by 2024
RE
01:50pArgentine government extends 2021 budget after new bill rejected
RE
01:50pItaly's monte dei paschi says plan envisages 2.5 bln euro capital increase in 2022
RE
01:49pItaly's monte dei paschi says approved new strategic plan
RE
01:47pPeru's central bank expects economy to grow 3.4% in 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide, safe havens gain as Omicron worries weigh
2Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Fedex, Lowe's, Starbucks, 3M...
4The latest from London: Back to reality
5Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..

HOT NEWS