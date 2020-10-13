Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentine oilseed workers start open-ended wage strike at some ports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Federation of Oilseeds Workers started an open-ended wage strike at 2 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, the labor group said, with no sign yet of government intervention that would force members back to work while new contract talks are held.

The labor ministry often orders obligatory negotiations, during which strikes in vital national industries are suspended.

"As of now, there has been no notification of an obligatory return to work," said a source at the federation. Workers saw such a government order as a distinct possibility, in keeping with normal state procedure.

The federation represents soy crushing workers in some parts of the Rosario grains shipping hub, but not the northern part of Rosario where most crushing operations are concentrated.

Argentina is a major soybean exporter as well as the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs, cattle and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Wage talks with crushing and export companies should have started two months ago, the statement said.

"Oilseed workers, as well as Argentina's entire working class, have the constitutional right to a living wage," it said.

With soybean planting just getting underway, October is not a busy month for agricultural shipments from Argentina. But the country needs all the export dollars it can get as it struggles with recession, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and heads into debt revamp talks with the International Monetary Fund.

A source with the CIARA chamber of soy crushing companies told Reuters it was in permanent dialogue with its workers.

"In these difficult times for agribusiness, we are committed to working together with unions and workers to try to get out of this situation," the source said.

"The impact of the measure is significant" in towns such as General Lagos and Villa Gobernador Galvez, the source said, "but not within the main area of Gran Rosario, where another union operates, and which includes major port areas such as Timbues, Puerto General San Martin and San Lorenzo."

Work stoppages are common in Argentina, where employers are hard-pressed to offer wages that keep up with high inflation. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Maximilian Health, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.20% 90.9382 Delayed Quote.35.84%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.22% 137.6 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.12% 108.475 End-of-day quote.-13.11%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.96% 33.14 End-of-day quote.-3.91%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.34% 77.4 Delayed Quote.28.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pItaly's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until oct. 18
RE
03:45pArmy Corps still assessing Louisiana Calcasieu Ship Channel after Delta
RE
03:45pItaly's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender cdp, other investors for 88% stake in motorway unit aspi
RE
03:45pFormFree Receives US Patent for Its Ground-Breaking Approach to Credit Decisioning
SE
03:45pINTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS AND AEROSP : Michigan Local 435 Members Reach Agreement to Retain Pension, End 3 Week Strike
PU
03:40pFACTBOX : Top five takeaways from Apple's iPhone launch event
RE
03:40pCFTC Staff Provides Reporting Relief for Swaps Related to Upcoming DCO Auctions as Part of the Industry-Wide Initiative to Transition Away from LIBOR
PU
03:40pRelief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the CME Inc SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:40pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Relief from the Part 43 public reporting requirements for relevant swaps related to the LCH Limited SOFR discounting transition auction
PU
03:28pCue Health awarded $481 mln to scale up production of COVID-19 test -HHS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2APPLE INC. : Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group