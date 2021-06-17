Argentine port unions say to go on 24-hour strike over vaccine access

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - A coalition of nine
Argentine port worker unions will go on a nationwide 24-hour
strike starting at midnight to press for vaccinations against
the coronavirus, the labor groups said in a statement on
Thursday.
Workers including tugboat captains and customs officers have
held similar work stoppages recently, as the South American
grains powerhouse gets hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
"We have raised the issue and held meetings with different
authorities with the purpose to obtaining concrete answers
regarding the application of vaccines against COVID-19 to our
workers," the unions said in the statement. "But to date, we
have not obtained concrete answers or solutions."
So far 87,261 people have died of the virus in Argentina,
but the country's vaccination program has had a slow rollout.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top
supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and
poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.
"We will not be able to moor and unmoor cargo ships, so that
will impact loading," Guillermo Wade, manager of Argentina's
Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities , told Reuters.
A joint statement from five port industry chambers requested
that the government "intervene" to prevent the strike and allow
shipping to "continue operating normally while the request from
the unions is resolved favorably."
Strikes last month paralyzed shipping from Argentina's main
grains port hub of Rosario, which handles about 80% of the
country's agricultural exports.
The strikes are occurring during high export season, as corn
and soy, the country's two main cash crops, get harvested.
Agriculture is Argentina's main source of export dollars
needed to replenish central bank reserves strained by efforts to
pull the country out of a three-year recession while grappling
with the pandemic.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath in Buenos
Aires
Editing by Matthew Lewis)