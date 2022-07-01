Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentine province awards Vaca Muerta pilot oil concessions to Pluspetrol

07/01/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's Neuquen province, home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, has awarded two new concessions to energy firm Pluspetrol, the local government said on Friday, with investment rising to a potential $452 million with good results.

The concession areas are Loma Jarillosa Este and Puesto Silva Oeste, both around 25 square kilometers (9.65 square miles), which will be aimed mainly at oil production, the government added.

Argentina is trying to ramp up domestic output of oil and gas from Vaca Muerta to replace increasingly expensive energy imports and save depleted foreign currency reserves. It aims long-term to become a liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

Vaca Muerta, an area the size of Belgium in Argentina's Patagonian south, is the world's fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second largest for shale gas.

"We continue to work and move forward to meet the goals we have set for this year: 50 hydrocarbon concessions," Neuquen Governor Omar Gutierrez said in the announcement.

"We have to beat the oil production record, which is 308,000 barrels per day of oil. Last year we were able to meet the forecasts and I am sure that this year we will meet it too." (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 imports of $268 bln (vs $…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 exports of $349.4 bln (vs…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 trade balance of $+81.5 b…
RE
02:00pBrazil june exports total $32.675 bln, imports $23.861 bln - eco…
RE
02:00pBrazil posts june trade balance of $+8.814 bln - economy ministr…
RE
01:59pChina's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources
RE
01:56pChina's great wall motor drops $1 bln india plan, fires employee…
RE
01:48pChile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
RE
01:46pShippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms
RE
01:45pU.s. gasoline futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS