Argentine province awards Vaca Muerta pilot oil concessions to Pluspetrol

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's Neuquen
province, home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas
formation, has awarded two new concessions to energy firm
Pluspetrol, the local government said on Friday, with investment
rising to a potential $452 million with good results.
The concession areas are Loma Jarillosa Este and Puesto
Silva Oeste, both around 25 square kilometers (9.65 square
miles), which will be aimed mainly at oil production, the
government added.
Argentina is trying to ramp up domestic output of oil and
gas from Vaca Muerta to replace increasingly expensive energy
imports and save depleted foreign currency reserves. It aims
long-term to become a liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.
Vaca Muerta, an area the size of Belgium in Argentina's
Patagonian south, is the world's fourth-largest shale oil
reserve and the second largest for shale gas.
"We continue to work and move forward to meet the goals we
have set for this year: 50 hydrocarbon concessions," Neuquen
Governor Omar Gutierrez said in the announcement.
"We have to beat the oil production record, which is 308,000
barrels per day of oil. Last year we were able to meet the
forecasts and I am sure that this year we will meet it too."
