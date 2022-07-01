Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for
the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as
a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put
planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange
reported Thursday.
The announcement came a day after the Buenos Aires Cereal
Exchange said it could again cut its estimate of the area that
will be planted with wheat in the 2022/23 season, currently at
6.3 million hectares, if in the short-term rains do not bring
relief to agricultural areas suffering from dry conditions.
A downgrade in the exchange's estimate would be the entity's
fourth since May.
Argentina is the world's fifth-largest exporter of wheat,
moving up one position in the ranking prepared by the U.S.
government due to a sharp drop in the forecast for Ukraine's
cereal exports due to the war with Russia.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; editing
by Diane Craft)