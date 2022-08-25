Log in
Argentine wheat mostly in positive condition after rains -grains exchange

08/25/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat for the 2022/2023 cycle is showing a normal-to-good condition in 79.9% of the 6.1 million hectares (15.1 million acres) planted, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, ahead of its harvest.

"Improvements in the condition of the crop were observed in those sectors affected by the rains recorded during the past weeks," the exchange said.

Producers in Argentina, who in the last cycle produced 22.4 million tonnes of wheat across 6.7 million hectares, have finished planting the grain, and will begin harvesting in November.

Despite the positive outlook, the grains exchange warned in its weekly report that dry conditions and frosts continue to affect areas in the north of the country, where they said there is an "increasing demand for water."

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat and its main international markets are Brazil and Indonesia.

In terms of corn production, the exchange said harvesting had now ended for the outgoing 2021/22 season, with a final production of 52 million tonnes worth of corn.

In sunflower production, the exchange said Argentine producers had planted 15% of the 2 million hectares planned for the 2022/23 cycle, up from the 1.7 million seen in the previous season. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.64% 664.25 End-of-day quote.12.22%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.26% 137.0419 Delayed Quote.16.93%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.18% 5.104 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.99% 537.2549 Real-time Quote.10.79%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.18% 137.38 Delayed Quote.33.37%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.60% 795.25 End-of-day quote.3.15%
