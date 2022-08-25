Argentine wheat mostly in positive condition after rains -grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat for the
2022/2023 cycle is showing a normal-to-good condition in 79.9%
of the 6.1 million hectares (15.1 million acres) planted, the
Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, ahead of
its harvest.
"Improvements in the condition of the crop were observed in
those sectors affected by the rains recorded during the past
weeks," the exchange said.
Producers in Argentina, who in the last cycle produced 22.4
million tonnes of wheat across 6.7 million hectares, have
finished planting the grain, and will begin harvesting in
November.
Despite the positive outlook, the grains exchange warned in
its weekly report that dry conditions and frosts continue to
affect areas in the north of the country, where they said there
is an "increasing demand for water."
Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat and its main
international markets are Brazil and Indonesia.
In terms of corn production, the exchange said harvesting
had now ended for the outgoing 2021/22 season, with a final
production of 52 million tonnes worth of corn.
In sunflower production, the exchange said Argentine
producers had planted 15% of the 2 million hectares planned for
the 2022/23 cycle, up from the 1.7 million seen in the previous
season.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath;
Editing by Marguerita Choy)