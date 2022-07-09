Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Argentine workers mark Independence Day with IMF protests

07/09/2022 | 10:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Workers' organizations carried banners with messages such as 'Out with the IMF' and 'Scams are not to be paid', while also calling for a national strike.

Socialist Left political party's congress member Juan Carlos Giordano told Reuters Argentina needed a second independence to break ties with the IMF, calling it the "Spanish Empire of the 21st century."

On Friday, Argentina's newly appointed economy minister Silvina Batakis met for the first time with the IMF's board of executive directors to discuss a $44-billion Argentine program.

Former economy minister Martin Guzman, the architect of the South American country's deal with the IMF, resigned abruptly last week as tensions within the government coalition boiled on how to handle the worsening economy.

Guzman's departure sparked concerns of a shift towards populist policies and state spending in the country where inflation is running above 60%.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42aCalm in Sri Lanka as president, premier to quit over economic collapse
RE
12:22aJapan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing
RE
12:22aBiden defends decision to visit Saudi Arabia, says rights are on his agenda
RE
12:19aChina's Wang Yi tells Australia to act as partner, not opponent
RE
12:17a'HOW MANY MORE DEATHS?' : War takes toll on Donbas residents
RE
07/09Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's financial ruin, police say
RE
07/09Blinken to stop in Tokyo on Monday to pay respects after Abe killing
RE
07/09IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks
RE
07/09Argentine workers mark Independence Day with IMF protests
RE
07/09IMF Says Closely Monitoring The Ongoing Developments In Sri Lanka
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Tantalex Lithium Resources : ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LOAN AGREEMENTS AND..
3T T J : Voluntary Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
4Hon Hai Precision Industry : Conversion Price Adjustment of the Unsecur..
5Main events scheduled for Monday, July 11

HOT NEWS