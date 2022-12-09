Argentinian farmers grapple with historic drought

But up close, the signs of historic drought come into clear focus:

The remains of fish and cattle bake in the sun near the town of Navarro, about 60 miles west of Buenos Aires.

It's one of dozens of towns in the country's breadbasket that are struggling.

Drought is threatening wheat, corn and soy - all key crops in the country.

Ignacio Bastanchuri's wheat is about half as tall as it should be.

It'll likely end up as animal feed.

"We have been experiencing a water deficit for the last two years," he says.

Argentina is experiencing its third successive La Niña climate phenomenon.

That typically means limited rainfall in its key farm regions.

Wheat forecasts for the year have already been scaled back from 21 million tons - to 13 million.

It'll likely be a similar story for soy beans.

The head of estimates at the Rosario grains exchange said it's a bleak picture all around.

"We had to prepare for the worst scenario of the last 20 years in this grain campaign of soy and corn and that is what we are seeing, we are at a point where things look very complex."

And there's no sign things will get better anytime soon.

Meteorological forecasts are predicting lower than usual rainfall in the country's agriculture core until February....

Combined with very hot - even extreme - temperatures.