Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Argo : Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

12/29/2020 | 09:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Argo Blockchain, the leading cryptocurrency miner based in the UK, is pleased to announce that it has filed an application with FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, for the Company's shares to be cross-traded publicly on the US OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), under the ticker ARBKF, which would make Argo’s shares more widely available to North American investors.

Argo is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the world’s largest and most efficient operations. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ARB. The company’s mining facilities are located in strategic locations throughout North America. Argo’s total mining capacity is 16,000 machines and 645 petahash in addition to 280 Megasols of equihash mining capacity.

The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade their shares on a major US exchange. In particular, this market provides a facility for North American investors to trade in a wide range of non-US companies whose shares are listed overseas. Trades on this market are undertaken in the North American time zone.

The cross-trading facility on the OTCQB Venture Market is provided through OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, which operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Independent studies show that trading on the OTC by an international company offers a positive effect on the liquidity of its shares. It enables US investors to buy and sell shares in overseas companies priced in US dollars.

Argo continues to expand its operations and last month entered into an equipment lease agreement with Celsius Networks for 4,500 Bitmain Antminer S19 and S19 pro miners for a term of 24 months. The new mining hardware is expected to be fully operational by February 2021 and will add approximately 430 petahash to the Company's installed computing power as well as consuming approximately 15 megawatts ("MW") of electricity. This will bring Argo’s total hashpower to 1.1 exahash of mining capacity.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo Blockchain, said: “We have wanted to make Argo available to US markets for quite some time. We are already trading on OTCPK and we anticipate a full OTC listing with wider investor reach in the coming days. This listing represents an important milestone in the development of our Argo as we gain access to a broader investor base and enhance our visibility in the North American markets.”

Jonathan Dickson, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are delighted to welcome Argo Blockchain to the OTCQB Market. With its primary listing remaining on London's LSE, the OTCQB Market's cross trading facility will allow Argo to broaden its horizons and provide investors in the United States with the ability to access the Company's Ordinary Shares in U.S. dollars and during U.S. market hours. Trading on the LSE and on the OTCQB Market will provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility, enabling investors to more easily trade through the broker of their choice."

Please visit https://argoblockchain.com/ for further information.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:31aNOVATURAS : “Novaturas” Group has agreed with the bank to delay liabilities
AQ
09:31aMEDXTRACTOR CORP : . Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended November 30, 2020
AQ
09:31aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB fund helps finance solar home-systems in Africa
PU
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
BU
09:31aCelebrate the New Year with Iceland's Incredible Fireworks Display!
BU
09:29aKNEAT COM : First site of Top Ten Biopharma selects Kneat's SaaS Platform
AQ
09:28aAB INTL GROUP Announced Official Launch Video Streaming Service ABQQ.tv
GL
09:27aVOYAGER DIGITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - VYGR
AQ
09:27aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 December 2020 (351 KB)
PU
09:27aQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY :  Hungry for Change Fundraiser
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ