Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arianne Graham Joins Centering Healthcare Institute's Board of Directors

04/19/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) today announced the appointment of Arianne Graham, Innovation Director at Healthworx, the investment and innovation arm of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, to its Board of Directors. An accomplished leader in the business of healthcare, Arianne has close to 20 years of experience in social entrepreneurship, strategy and healthcare innovation within both, the profit and non-profit sectors.  

“We are excited to welcome Arianne. Her passion for healthcare, dedication to health equity work and experience with community-focused initiatives, make her a valuable addition to the Board,” said Angie Truesdale, Chief Executive Officer at CHI. “As we deliver on our mission to transform care and improve outcomes for all families, her perspective will strengthen CHI’s capacity to implement our growth strategy -- expanding access to Centering care, in resource limited communities where it can have the greatest impact.”

Arianne’s breadth of experience spans several leadership roles in healthtech startups, health education, product and program development with organizations such as March of Dimes, Peer Health Exchange, patientslikeme, Quartet Health and Kyruus. She also brings a powerful start-up and growth strategy perspective, having co-founded nonprofit Not One More Life and Samara Collective, a worker-owned consultancy that specializes in empowering organizations and movements such as labor unions and progressive community coalitions through digital organizing, web development, press and training.

 Arianne has always been inspired by the power of community-based models to drive change and make a difference in the communities they serve. “Healthcare can be a very lonely, isolating and solitary activity,” says Graham. “The potential of the Centering model to deliver high-quality care, education and engagement by bringing people together in pursuit of better health outcomes, is immense. It offers the opportunity for people to leverage the power of the collective, as we humans rise or fall together.”

 With more emphasis than ever before on health equity, CHI has demonstrated its deep expertise, history and track record in the maternal and child health space to improve care delivery and outcomes for the most vulnerable amongst us, she added. “CHI’s commitment to transforming healthcare by empowering others in the journey toward personal and community health is simply electrifying and the opportunity to join the Board is one I could not possibly pass up.”  

###

About Centering Healthcare Institute:

CHI is a national non-profit organization with a mission to improve health, transform care and disrupt inequitable systems through the Centering group model which combines health assessment, interactive learning and community building to help support positive health behaviors and drive better health outcomes. CenteringPregnancy® and CenteringParenting® provide the highest quality of care to families from pregnancy through age two of the child. The CenteringHealthcare® model of care serves many different health conditions including groups for asthma, diabetes, opioid recovery, cancer survivors, chronic pain and other patient populations. Currently Centering is offered across 560 healthcare practice sites in the country. Visit www.centeringhealthcare.org for more information.


Vandana Devgan
Centering Healthcare Institute
(857) 284-7570
vdevgan@centeringhealthcare.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aBEGHELLI S P A  : Deposito Relazione aggiornata sulla politica di remunerazione e compensi_Anno 2020
PU
10:38aPTT invests in Lotus
AQ
10:38aMERGE  : Names Nick Jones as Chief Client Officer
BU
10:37aEVOGENE  : Canonic Company Presentation
PU
10:37aEVOGENE  : AgPlenus Company Presentation
PU
10:36aCoca-Cola posts sparkling quarter, warns of rocky recovery as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aGulf Energy offers $5.4 billion for telco in second-largest Thai deal
RE
10:36aOSB  : Documents available at the UKLA
AQ
10:36aBROWN FORMAN  : Chief Information Officer to Join Executive Leadership Team
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
2EXCLUSIVE: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources
3THE 'METAVERSE' BET: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5No knockout, but new U.S. sanctions add to Russia's 'slow destruction'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ