Ariel Re : Successfully Sponsors Inaugural 144a Catastrophe Bond

Ariel Re announced that it has sponsored its first 144A index-triggered catastrophe bond (“cat bond”) issued by Bermuda special purpose insurer Titania Re Ltd. (“Titania Re”). Titania Re will provide USD 150 million of multi-year collateralised reinsurance cover to Ariel Re using an indexed industry loss trigger, protecting against North American named storms and earthquakes.

Ryan Mather, Chief Executive Officer of Ariel Re, commented: “We’re very pleased to announce the success of Ariel Re’s entrance into the cat bond market. This transaction supports Ariel Re in our mission to be the premier manager of reinsurance risk. Titania Re is an important part of our strategy and this partnership with valued ILS investors will benefit those investors, Ariel Re’s clients and our owners.”

Matthew Twilley, Head of Ceded at Ariel Re, added: “The strong demand from investors enabled us to execute the transaction with confidence; we are encouraged by this support for Ariel Re and aim to build on our relationships with ILS investors.”

The cat bond successfully closed on 16th June, 2021. TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as Sole Structuring Agent and Joint Bookrunner, with Aon Securities LLC acting as Joint Bookrunner.

About Ariel Re

Ariel Re transacts a broad array of reinsurance business through offices in Bermuda, London, and Hong Kong. We are a multi-line reinsurer meeting the business needs of a diverse client base. Ariel Re operates principally through Syndicate 1910 at Lloyd’s but also offers access to Lloyd’s Brussels (“LBS”) via LBS Syndicate 5336.

Originally founded in 2005, Ariel Re was acquired by Pelican Ventures and J.C. Flowers on November 24, 2020. The new owners bring to the table significant capital resources and a long track record of supporting successful, entrepreneurial businesses in the (re)insurance industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005281/en/