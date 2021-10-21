Aris Water Solutions, Inc. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (“Aris Water”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,650,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $13.00 per share. In addition, Aris Water has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,647,500 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ARIS” on October 22, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on October 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Aris Water expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $213.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses payable by Aris Water and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and to use such proceeds for distributions to existing owners and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Evercore Group L.L.C. are also serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 21, 2021. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of the initial public offering and Aris Water's use of proceeds from the offering, represent Aris Water’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Aris Water’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Aris Water does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aris Water to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with Aris Water’s initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Aris Water’s preliminary prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

