Arize AI : Wins 2020 AI TechAward for Enterprise AI

10/21/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BERKELY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arize AI, We're excited to announce that Arize AI has won an 2020 AI TechAward in the category: Enterprise AI. The 2020 AI Tech Awards celebrates technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry and by the developer community. The 2020 AI TechAwards will be presented at the 2020 AI TechAwards Ceremony during  AI DevWorld Virtual (Oct 27-29, 2020), the largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science conference with tracks covering NLP, Open Source AI, AI for the Enterprise, Deep AI, Neural Networks and more.

The 2020 AI TechAwards received hundreds of nominations, and the Advisory Board to the AI TechAwards selected our product/technology based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a leader in its sector for innovation.

"Arize AI is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers to build upon the burgeoning AI industry. Today's cloud-based software and hardware increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence, and Arize AI's win here at the 2020 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of AI Dev World & the 2019 AI TechAwards.

"We are excited to be recognized by AI TechAwards. Arize AI is the leading ML Observability platform in the market. We help make models successful in production with deep troubleshooting, monitoring, and explainability solutions. As businesses deploy more models deploy more models into production and these models get more complex, model observability is key to making models successful." — Jason Lopatecki, CEO of Arize AI

About Arize AI

Arize AI was founded by leaders in the Machine Learning (ML) Infrastructure and analytics space to bring better visibility and performance management over AI. Arize AI built the first ML Observability platform to help make machine learning models work in production. We provide a real time platform to monitor, explain and troubleshoot model/data issues, as models move from research to real world.

Contact:
Krystal Kirkland
press@arize.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arize-ai-wins-2020-ai-techaward-for-enterprise-ai-301156508.html

SOURCE Arize AI

© PRNewswire 2020

