Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arizona Dentists Maximize Practice Value in $60 Million Group Sale Brokered by Menlo Dental Transitions

08/11/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Menlo Dental Transitions is pleased to announce the successful aggregate sale of multiple Arizona dental practices to a dental partnership organization. The practice transitions brokerage assembled the large group of individual practice owners and represented the dentists collectively during the sale. An initial group of practices sold for $30 million on Aug. 6 with a second group scheduled to close shortly at $30 million.

"Dental partnership organizations and dental service organizations continue to increase their market share in Arizona," said Menlo Dental Transitions Principal Matt Porter, MBA, CVA. "Instead of ignoring these changing conditions, we wanted to ensure dentists are maximizing their wealth by considering these types of sales."

Menlo Dental Transitions announced the opportunity to local dentists earlier this year and held multiple events to present the information. A large group of dentists expressed interest in the roll-up and coordinated with Menlo Dental Transitions to find the best strategic buyer that would maximize the collective value of each practice, enable the dentists to retain both clinical and operational direction, protect practice culture, and achieve the highest market valuations.

"We look out for the best interests of our clients on every transaction," Porter said. "By selling collectively and strategically, these individual dentists were able to obtain two to three times the value of what their businesses would typically sell for as stand-alone practices."

About Menlo Dental Transitions

Menlo Dental Transitions is a dental practice transitions brokerage headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. We specialize in practice sales and valuations across the United States and have successfully sold hundreds of practices. Please visit www.menlotransitions.com to learn more about our proven processes and contact us if you are interested in selling your practice or participating in any future DSO group sales. Our team of experts will help you evaluate your options and develop a sales strategy to ensure you receive maximum value for your practice.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pNICKELODEON'S SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS UNIVERSE EXPANDS AGAIN, WITH MORE THAN 50 NEW EPISODES PICKED UP ACROSS KAMP KORAL : SpongeBob's Under Years, the Patrick Star Show and the Original SpongeBob SquarePants Series
BU
01:06pGARMIN : Scuba Divers Remove 8,122 Pounds of Trash and Counting from Lake Tahoe
PU
01:06pBALOISE MOBILITY ACCELERATOR : Interviews with the ...
PU
01:06pBORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Zippie in Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments (Form 6-K)
PU
01:06pIMERYS : Disclosure relating to transactions carried out within the share buyback program from 4 August 2021 to 6 August 2021 included
PU
01:06pCAPRICORN : Bank Employee Catches Alleged Conman Red-Handed
AQ
01:06pMASTERCARD : Over 50,000 Jobs Saved through the Mastercard Foundation MSEs Resilience Facility
AQ
01:06pROLLS ROYCE : successfully completes $600 million revitalization of Indianapolis campus and technology development
PU
01:06pMISTER SPEX SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:06pDGAP-PVR : Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How Sweden became the Silicon Valley of Europe
2Hackers return $260 million to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft
3Analysis-Investors look under the radar for winners from U.S. infrastructure bill
4The Fed’s transitionary Inflation scenario gets a boost
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...

HOT NEWS