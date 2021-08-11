Arizona Dentists Maximize Practice Value in $60 Million Group Sale Brokered by Menlo Dental Transitions

Menlo Dental Transitions is pleased to announce the successful aggregate sale of multiple Arizona dental practices to a dental partnership organization. The practice transitions brokerage assembled the large group of individual practice owners and represented the dentists collectively during the sale. An initial group of practices sold for $30 million on Aug. 6 with a second group scheduled to close shortly at $30 million.

"Dental partnership organizations and dental service organizations continue to increase their market share in Arizona," said Menlo Dental Transitions Principal Matt Porter, MBA, CVA. "Instead of ignoring these changing conditions, we wanted to ensure dentists are maximizing their wealth by considering these types of sales."

Menlo Dental Transitions announced the opportunity to local dentists earlier this year and held multiple events to present the information. A large group of dentists expressed interest in the roll-up and coordinated with Menlo Dental Transitions to find the best strategic buyer that would maximize the collective value of each practice, enable the dentists to retain both clinical and operational direction, protect practice culture, and achieve the highest market valuations.

"We look out for the best interests of our clients on every transaction," Porter said. "By selling collectively and strategically, these individual dentists were able to obtain two to three times the value of what their businesses would typically sell for as stand-alone practices."

About Menlo Dental Transitions

Menlo Dental Transitions is a dental practice transitions brokerage headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. We specialize in practice sales and valuations across the United States and have successfully sold hundreds of practices. Please visit www.menlotransitions.com to learn more about our proven processes and contact us if you are interested in selling your practice or participating in any future DSO group sales. Our team of experts will help you evaluate your options and develop a sales strategy to ensure you receive maximum value for your practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005732/en/