Arizona Sports Betting to Further Enhance US Wagering Market

09/10/2021 | 12:40am EDT
Arizona Sports Betting to Further Enhance US Wagering Market

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Today marks yet another significant milestone in the rapid growth of the United States wagering industry, with the arrival of Arizona's sports betting on September 9th.

After legalisation in April 2021, the countdown to Arizona's launch has been highly anticipated. To date the Arizona Department of Gaming have announced 18 of 20 sports betting licenses, having initially received 26 applications.

In addition to today's news, Daily Fantasy Sports is already well under way in Arizona having hit the market on August 27. PlayUp is a global leader in the field of Daily Fantasy Sports, offering some of the largest peer-to-peer online betting prize pools available.

Commenting on the Arizona market, PlayUp USA CEO, Dr. Laila Mintas said: "After months of buildup, we are excited that the launch of Arizona's sports betting is now here and congratulate all those involved. There is significant opportunity in the Arizona market and PlayUp remain optimistic of receiving a license within due course.

Equally as industry leaders, we are excited that those in Arizona can now experience the excitement of Daily Fantasy Sports first hand and welcome the opportunity the launch our product in the near future."



About PlayUp:

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative betting technologies in-house to power our brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

PlayUp unifies the world's favourite online betting products including Fixed Odds Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where we host Australia's largest and indeed some of the globe's largest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.

We hold online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operate in Australia, New Zealand, USA and India.



Source:
PlayUp



Contact:

Shaun.anderson@playup.com
Jane.morgan@playup.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
