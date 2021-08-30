Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arizonans, AARP, Paid Leave for the US (PL+US) to Participate in Roundtable Discussion on the Caregiving Crisis in the US

08/30/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paid Leave for the US (PL+US) will host an open press virtual roundtable to spotlight the untold stories of millions of aging adults and family caregivers across Arizona, a state representing the broader caregiving crisis happening across the United States. As Congress debates potential national paid leave policy, this timely discussion will feature opening remarks from AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond, and stories from veteran, small business owner, and Latinx caregivers, moderated by PL+US Executive Director Molly Day.

Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer of AARP, will open the discussion by highlighting the challenges facing working Americans who are also caring for older parents, spouses and other loved ones. "More than 60% of America's 48 million family caregivers are also in the paid workforce," said LeaMond. "They are juggling a lot and need help keeping all the balls in the air. Having the flexibility to take some time off work – without risking their jobs or their paychecks – would make a tremendous difference."

Molly Day, Executive Director at PL+US, will moderate the conversation with caregivers on how a lack of paid leave affects veterans, small business owners, and Latinx communities. "Across America, millions of families – 1 in 6 Americans – struggle to provide care for an aging relative, and this population will double over the next twenty years. We have to take a hard look at our policies currently in place and rebuild our structures and systems to better support our aging loved ones and their caregivers, and that starts with passing a national paid leave policy," said Day.  

Panelists include Arizona State Rep. Diego Espinoza, a small business owner providing care for his aging father; Consuelo Hernandez, a Sunnyside governing board member who juggles caregiving responsibilities for both of her parents with her siblings; and David Lucier, a veteran who also serves as President of the Arizona Veterans & Military Leadership Alliance.

Details

When: Tuesday, Aug. 31 @ 12:30 PM MST/3:30 PM EDT
Where: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhJknqSziMo 
OPEN PRESS: Press are encouraged to attend, and individual interviews with any of the participants on Tuesday's call, including the AARP's Nancy LeaMond and PL+US' Molly Day, can be scheduled to take place after the event.

About PL+US
PL+US (Paid Leave for the United States) is the national campaign to win paid family and medical leave for every working person in the US. PL+US has helped win paid family leave for nearly 8 million people through our transformative workplace campaigns at companies like Walmart, Starbucks, CVS and more in partnership with employees, employers, consumers, and investors. Learn more at: http://paidleave.us/

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arizonans-aarp-paid-leave-for-the-us-plus-to-participate-in-roundtable-discussion-on-the-caregiving-crisis-in-the-us-301365269.html

SOURCE PL+US


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pSTAGWELL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pPENSKE TRUCK LEASING : Pilots Stem Inc.'s Athena® Software to Support EV Charging
PR
12:06pDEADLINE ALERT FOR RCAR, BLCT, COIN, AND CRMD : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
12:06pSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme
DJ
12:05pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 22nd Meeting of The Tenth Session of the Board of Directors
DJ
12:05pThe Hub Craft and Freeway Rick Ross Partner to Extend Freeway Brand into Massachusetts Cannabis Market
NE
12:04pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 18th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors
DJ
12:03pBALYO : John Hayes Interviewed on Quality Digest Live
AQ
12:03pDGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -2-
DJ
12:03pWestern Dermatology Consultants Adds New Dermatologist
GL
Latest news "Companies"