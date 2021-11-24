Arkadium Debuts Arkadium Advantage, the first cross-platform subscription gaming service for seniors

Give the gift of gaming to your parent or grandparent this holiday season

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadium , the leading creator of classic games for grown-ups, today announced the official release of Arkadium Advantage , a premium cross-platform gaming subscription. Arkadium Advantage has the ability to be gifted , just in time for the holiday season.



Perks of Arkadium Advantage include:

Ad-free gaming - Arkadium Advantage offers an ad-free experience across Arkadium’s entire library of 100+ games and apps

A seamless cross-platform experience - Players can enjoy their favorite games and track their progress wherever they play, on any device

Automatic discounts - With Arkadium Advantage, players instantly save 15% on all Arkadium web and app-based purchases

Early access to new games - Subscribers get early access to any new games the company releases

Unique app-specific features and bonuses - Arkadium Advantage offers features and bonuses including untimed mode, extra moves, puzzle layouts, and more



“Our digital game subscription is the perfect gift for all of the grown-ups on your list,” said Jessica Rovello, CEO and co-founder of Arkadium. “From a huge selection of word games to the best versions of games you know and love, Arkadium Advantage makes holiday shopping easy in a year where it’s anything but.”

Arkadium plans to regularly add value to the strong core Arkadium Advantage experience by introducing other in-demand features and benefits including unique collections and badges, the ability to connect and engage with other Arkadium players, full-screen gameplay, and more.

Arkadium has quickly become the #1 online game destination and community designed for players 35 and up, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players. Arkadium has millions of active, worldwide players and has seen a 39.5% year-over-year increase in users across their network. Examples of games offered by Arkadium include Mahjongg, Daily Crossword, and Word Wipe.

An annual subscription to Arkadium Advantage costs $2.49 billed at $29.99/year, and a monthly subscription costs $3.99/month. For players not yet ready to try the premium subscription, Arkadium’s suite of web-based games and apps will remain free and accessible for everyone to enjoy through the same ad-supported experience.

About Arkadium

For 20 years Arkadium has been the ultimate creator of games designed for grownup players. Arkadium has developed dozens of hit titles enjoyed by millions worldwide. Its games can be found on its own top-ranked game site Arkadium.com as well as on iOS, Android, and websites of world’s biggest publishers and brands – including USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post and MSN. Headquartered in New York City with a second office in Krasnodar, Russia, Arkadium is a privately held business owned and led by co-founding husband-and-wife team Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello. It has consistently ranked as a “Best Place to Work” by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain’s New York and more. To learn more, visit arkadium.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Ilana Weinberger

arkadium@crenshawcomm.com