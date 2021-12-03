Arkansas Community Bankers Offer Access to Bankers Helping Bankers for Its Member Banks in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Helping Bankers is a bankers-only platform for collaboration and education. Through data tools and dynamic user groups, Bankers Helping Bankers provides community bankers with a knowledge base focused on bank technology and emerging Fintech companies, as well as hot topics such as cryptocurrencies, banking as a service, and direct digital banking.

"Bankers Helping Bankers is about community banks coming together to address their shared challenges, operate more efficiently and discover new sources of income," said Dave Mayo, Chief Executive Officer of FedFis, the developer of the platform.

FedFis partnered with the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) to bring the idea for Bankers Helping Bankers to life. "The future of community banking depends on their collaboration. For decades, banking associations have offered the means of collaboration for bankers, mostly using face-to-face gatherings. But those means are no longer enough because the industry is changing too quickly. Bankers Helping Bankers is the next iteration of the traditional value proposition of associations - the promise that together we can accomplish more than we ever could alone," said IBAT President and CEO Christopher Williston.

"The community banking industry is moving at break-neck-speed and our bankers need a platform like this to help them navigate the emerging "fintech" products and services available to them, while at the same time being able to communicate and learn from bankers looking at, or already utilizing, these products on their same core," said Chris Padgett, Executive Director of Arkansas Community Bankers. "We are really excited to be able to offer this to our members."

For more information and to register on Bankers Helping Bankers, visit www.bankershelpingbankers.com. For more information on Independent Bankers Association of Texas, visit www.ibat.org/. For more information on FedFis, visit www.fedfis.com. For more information on ACB, visit www.arkbankers.org.

Please contact Chris Padgett at Arkansas Community Bankers, 501-246-4975, with questions.

About ACB

In 1980, a small group of like-minded independent bankers banded together to charter the Arkansas Independent Bankers Association. In 1993 the name of the association was officially changed to the Arkansas Community Bankers Association. Today, ACB serves every community bank in Arkansas through its education, services and products and advocacy at the federal and state level.

About FedFis

FedFis provides financial institutions fintech data analytics and a strategy system which tracks Financial, M&A, and Vendor data (including technology vendors) on every bank and credit union in the United States. FedFis is committed to "truth in banking" by helping community bankers understand which products and services will best pair with their existing technology to drive the strategic outcomes for which they strive. They are first and foremost, a family business of precisionists. Fifth-generation bankers and technology experts with incredible depth and passion for the banking industry.

About IBAT

Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization in the nation, with membership comprised of more than 2,000 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities. Providing safe and responsible financial services to all Texas, IBAT member bank assets range in size from $27 million to $39 billion with combined assets statewide of nearly $256 billion. IBAT member banks are committed to supporting and investing in their local communities.

