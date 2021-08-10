Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.
|
Name of the issuer
|
|
Issuer identifier code
|
|
Day of the
transaction
|
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
|
Market identifier
code
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
05/08/2021
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
10000
|
|
107.6696
|
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
05/08/2021
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
2000
|
|
107.6629
|
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
05/08/2021
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
2000
|
|
107.6615
|
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
|
05/08/2021
|
|
FR0010313833
|
|
1 000
|
|
107.6723
|
|
AQEU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
15 000
|
|
107.6678
|
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
