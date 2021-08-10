Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/08/2021 FR0010313833 10000 107.6696 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/08/2021 FR0010313833 2000 107.6629 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/08/2021 FR0010313833 2000 107.6615 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/08/2021 FR0010313833 1 000 107.6723 AQEU TOTAL 15 000 107.6678

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005463/en/