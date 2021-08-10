Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 02 August to 06 August 2021

08/10/2021 | 04:51am EDT
Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 August to 06 August 2021.

Name of the issuer

 

Issuer identifier code

 

Day of the
transaction

 

Financial instrument
identifier code

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

 

Market identifier
code

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

10000

 

107.6696

 

XPAR

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

2000

 

107.6629

 

CEUX

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

2000

 

107.6615

 

TQEX

ARKEMA

 

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

 

05/08/2021

 

FR0010313833

 

1 000

 

107.6723

 

AQEU

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

 

15 000

 

107.6678

 

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
