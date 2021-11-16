Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 November to 12 November 2021

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 November to 12 November 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|08/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
4 717
|
116,9599
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|08/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
2 965
|
117,0715
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|08/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
596
|
116,9264
|TQEX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
23 000
|
118,1961
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
122,5525
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
121,5180
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/11/2021
|FR0010313833
|
5 000
|
121,5638
|CEUX
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
46 278
|
119,1751
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005674/en/