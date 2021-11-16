Log in
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 November to 12 November 2021

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 November to 12 November 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price
of daily acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833

4 717

116,9599

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833

2 965

117,0715

CEUX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833

596

116,9264

TQEX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/11/2021 FR0010313833

23 000

118,1961

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/11/2021 FR0010313833

5 000

122,5525

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/11/2021 FR0010313833

5 000

121,5180

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/11/2021 FR0010313833

5 000

121,5638

CEUX
TOTAL

46 278

119,1751

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
