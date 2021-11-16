Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 08 November to 12 November 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 November to 12 November 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833 4 717 116,9599 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833 2 965 117,0715 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 08/11/2021 FR0010313833 596 116,9264 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/11/2021 FR0010313833 23 000 118,1961 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/11/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 122,5525 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/11/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 121,5180 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/11/2021 FR0010313833 5 000 121,5638 CEUX TOTAL 46 278 119,1751

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

