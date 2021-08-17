Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
13151
|
108,7063
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
2000
|
108,6322
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|09/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
1484
|
108,5293
|TQEX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
13431
|
109,0205
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
4441
|
109,1040
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
1500
|
109,0591
|TQEX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|10/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
500
|
109,0594
|AQEU
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
14997
|
109,7194
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
2932
|
109,7330
|CEUX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
1150
|
109,7160
|TQEX
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
500
|
109,7500
|AQEU
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
8422
|
111,0978
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/08/2021
|FR0010313833
|
1 578
|
110,8945
|CEUX
|
|
|
|TOTAL
|
66 086
|
109,4593
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
