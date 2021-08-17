Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833 13151 108,7063 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833 2000 108,6322 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833 1484 108,5293 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833 13431 109,0205 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833 4441 109,1040 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833 1500 109,0591 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833 500 109,0594 AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833 14997 109,7194 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833 2932 109,7330 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833 1150 109,7160 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833 500 109,7500 AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833 8422 111,0978 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833 1 578 110,8945 CEUX TOTAL 66 086 109,4593

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005424/en/