Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 09 August to 13 August 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 09 August to 13 August 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code		 Total daily volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price
of daily acquisition		 Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

13151

108,7063

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

2000

108,6322

CEUX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 09/08/2021 FR0010313833

1484

108,5293

TQEX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

13431

109,0205

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

4441

109,1040

CEUX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

1500

109,0591

TQEX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2021 FR0010313833

500

109,0594

AQEU
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

14997

109,7194

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

2932

109,7330

CEUX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

1150

109,7160

TQEX
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 11/08/2021 FR0010313833

500

109,7500

AQEU
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833

8422

111,0978

XPAR
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/08/2021 FR0010313833

1 578

110,8945

CEUX
TOTAL

66 086

109,4593

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:25aAirbus Delivers Helicopters to German Emergency Services Operator
DJ
04:23aKiwi plunges after new virus case prompts lockdown; U.S. dollar up
RE
04:23aDENTSPLY SIRONA : Erania Brackett appointed Chief Marketing Officer of Dentsply Sirona
PU
04:23aLEADING WITH AI : Innovating for industrial AI and industrial analytics
PU
04:23aHIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Attend Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 – September 1, 2021 (PDF)
PU
04:23aFERROVIAL S A : The City of Seven Flags and a Brief Republic on the Rio Grande
PU
04:23aMETSO OUTOTEC OYJ : Composition of Metso Outotec's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
04:23aSGS : New European Standard on Seating for Children Published
PU
04:23aGlobal Energy Group and Proman to develop a renewable power to methanol plant at the Nigg Oil Terminal
PU
04:23aNFI : ADL appoints Chris Gall as Group Engineering Director to lead transition to zero-emission mobility
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Tencent Music takes copyright rules in stride, earnings beat estimates
4JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Takeaway.com posts operating loss of $224 mln, sees improvement in second half
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Beijing owns stakes in ByteDance, Weibo domestic entities, records show

HOT NEWS