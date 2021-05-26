Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 17 May to 21 May 2021

05/26/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 May to 21 May 2021

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the

transaction

Financial instrument

identifier code

Total daily volume

(number of shares)

Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition

Market identifier

code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/21/2021

FR0010313833

23392

107.8354

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/21/2021

FR0010313833

9983

107.9691

CEUX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/21/2021

FR0010313833

4155

108.0018

TQEX

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/21/2021

FR0010313833

603

107.8051

AQUIS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

38,133

107.8881

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aJD COM  : and Goldwind Form Joint Venture in Clean Energy Development
PU
11:23aENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI  : Republic of Turkey Shanghai Consul General's visit to Cimtas Ningbo
PU
11:23aUNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS  : New research study aims to improve cancer disparities
PU
11:23a2022 VOLKSWAGEN TAOS FIRST DRIVE : Exactly as Good as It Needs to Be May 26, 2021
PU
11:23aNew Report Shows 40%+ Reduction in Aluminum Can Production Carbon Intensity Since 1990s
PU
11:23aA NEW CALL OF DUTY : How Salesforce Military Helps Continue a Legacy
PU
11:23aUNITED UTILITIES  : New podcast shines a light on the NW countryside through the experiences of the people who love it
PU
11:23aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Issue of Equity
PR
11:23aBOSCH  : Power Tools Announces Availability of Two PROFACTOR™ 18V Impact Wrenches
BU
11:21aGLOBAL HEMP  : Welcomes Roger Johnson, President of Western Sierra Resource Corp. to the Board of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms, New Zealand central bank adjusts rate tone
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5Gold firms above $1,900/oz on easing yields, dovish Fed

HOT NEWS