Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 17 May to 21 May 2021

Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 May to 21 May 2021
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
transaction
|
Financial instrument
identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|
Market identifier
code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/21/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
23392
|
107.8354
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/21/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
9983
|
107.9691
|
CEUX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/21/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
4155
|
108.0018
|
TQEX
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/21/2021
|
FR0010313833
|
603
|
107.8051
|
AQUIS
|
TOTAL
|
38,133
|
107.8881
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
