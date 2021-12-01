Arkema Has Completed Its 300 Million Share Buyback Program

Regulatory News:

Between 21 May 2021 and 24 November 2021, Arkema (Paris:AKE) bought back 2,726,829 shares for a total amount of €300 million.

As announced by the Group at the launch of the program:

276,394 shares , for an amount of €30 million , have been allocated to the implementation of performance share plans or employee shareholding operations; and

Press releases relating to the share buybacks are available on the Company's website www.arkema.com.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales in 2020, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide.

