Arkema : Expands Bostik's Business in the US with the Acquisition of Edge Adhesives Texas

Bostik expands its offerings in high performance adhesives in the United States with the planned acquisition of Edge Adhesives Texas, a complementary asset in hot-melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesive tapes for residential construction. This project is in line with Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) strategy of bolt-on acquisitions to develop greater breadth in adhesives and deliver new products to meet expanding demand.

Edge Adhesives Texas is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative adhesive solutions used in residential buildings with annual sales of around US$12 million. The company, which operates a plant in Fort Worth, Texas (US) and has approximately 50 employees, specializes in custom formulations in fast-growing easy-install window, door and roofing applications.

In addition to delivering strong technological, industrial and commercial synergies, the project will enable Bostik to offer its customers an extended range of value-added and sustainable solutions in hot-melt pressure sensitive adhesives.

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with Bostik’s growth strategy in high value-added adhesives and expands its presence in North America.

The deal is expected to close in second-quarter 2021.

