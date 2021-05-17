Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Arkema : Expands Bostik's Business in the US with the Acquisition of Edge Adhesives Texas

05/17/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Bostik expands its offerings in high performance adhesives in the United States with the planned acquisition of Edge Adhesives Texas, a complementary asset in hot-melt adhesives and pressure sensitive adhesive tapes for residential construction. This project is in line with Arkema’s (Paris:AKE) strategy of bolt-on acquisitions to develop greater breadth in adhesives and deliver new products to meet expanding demand.

Edge Adhesives Texas is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative adhesive solutions used in residential buildings with annual sales of around US$12 million. The company, which operates a plant in Fort Worth, Texas (US) and has approximately 50 employees, specializes in custom formulations in fast-growing easy-install window, door and roofing applications.

In addition to delivering strong technological, industrial and commercial synergies, the project will enable Bostik to offer its customers an extended range of value-added and sustainable solutions in hot-melt pressure sensitive adhesives.

This bolt-on acquisition is in line with Bostik’s growth strategy in high value-added adhesives and expands its presence in North America.

The deal is expected to close in second-quarter 2021.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 82% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €8 billion in 2020, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,600 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aKNORR-BREMSE  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:02aTHYSSENKRUPP  : MORNING BID-Is the 'misery index' coming back?
RE
08:02aORSTED A/S  : Ørsted appoints new COO
AQ
08:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Nibble - an ideal crowdlending platform to obtain high passive income
DJ
08:01aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN  : appoints Caroline Connellan as new CEO of personal wealth
AQ
08:01aÅF PÖYRY  : AFRY acquires Pinja Industry Oy in Finland - experts in engineering and automation solutions
AQ
08:01aPROSTATYPE GENOMICS  : publishes Annual Report for 2019/20
AQ
08:01aBRIGHTER  : Makes Progress with the User Experience Test of the Diabetes Management Solution Actiste
AQ
08:01aTELENOR  : Enea Joins Telenor in World's Most Diverse Multi-Vendor 5G SA Core Solution
AQ
08:01aBORALEX  : receives favorable decision in a 50.6 million lawsuit against Innovent
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
2TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit
3U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas
4AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF POINTS TO APPLIED PHARMA RESEARCH (APR) NEWS RE: Pivotal COVID-19 Tria..

HOT NEWS