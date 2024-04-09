(Reuters) - Chemicals group Arkema said that investigators visited several of its sites on Tuesday, adding that it was cooperating with authorities.

Regional broadcaster France 3 reported earlier on Tuesday that searches were under way at the Arkema and Daikin plants on the Pierre Benite site near the city of Lyon in southeastern France in connection with the release of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) into the environment.

"We can confirm that investigators visited several Arkema sites this morning. During these searches, which are still in progress, Arkema provided the investigators with all the requested information," a spokesperson for the group said in an emailed answer to Reuters' questions.

The group added that it had no further information or details to disclose.

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by David Goodman)