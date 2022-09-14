Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Arm launches new chip design for cloud and data center

09/14/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Arm Ltd, the British chip technology firm owned by SoftBank Group Corp, on Wednesday launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2 to meet the explosive growth of data from 5G and internet-connected gadgets.

Arm creates underlying intellectual property that other firms such as Qualcomm or Apple then license to create their own processor chips. Arm's technology powers most mobile phones, but it has been making a big push into data center processors where Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have long dominated.

Arm said companies like Ampere, Amazon, Fujitsu and Alibaba already develop processor chips based on Arm technology for their data centers. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency, although it declined to provide specific numbers.

"Our partners are taking this and building very efficient solutions to target the problem spaces that they're going after," Dermot O'Driscoll, Arm's vice president for product solutions, said during a Q&A session about the new product. "So we do expect to see some pretty compelling data points going from V1 to V2."

Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp's latest data center processor Grace is built using the Neoverse V2 design.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. 0.69% 77.56 Delayed Quote.-46.47%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.73% 88.81 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.14% 128.3 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
APPLE INC. 0.81% 155.12 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
FUJITSU LIMITED -2.28% 16260 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.15% 29.33 Delayed Quote.-38.72%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.37% 131.78 Delayed Quote.-55.35%
QUALCOMM, INC. 2.15% 127.595 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -4.40% 5405 Delayed Quote.4.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pSwedish PM Andersson concedes election, right bloc prepares for power
RE
01:30pIsolated U.S. Northeast could face energy shortages if rail shutdown proceeds
RE
01:30pSWEDEN PM ANDERSSON : It's important that sweden gets a new gover…
RE
01:29pSWEDEN PM ANDERSSON : I will resign…
RE
01:27pSuspicious minds leave UK assets all shook up
RE
01:23pEU Parliament backs higher targets on renewables and energy savings
RE
01:23pPutin tells U.N. chief he welcomes cooperation with IAEA over Zaporizhzhia plant - Kremlin
RE
01:22pSWEDEN PM ANDERSSON : The preliminary election result is clear en…
RE
01:18pEnd of COVID pandemic is 'in sight' -WHO chief
RE
01:10pFactbox-Highlights from the U.S. SEC's Treasury market reform proposal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FWD Group keeps Hong Kong IPO plans in play with updated prospectus
2Wait! Not so fast...
3ITM Power : Final Results
4Zara owner Inditex plans autumn price hikes as profit surges
5UK shares dip as rate hike jitters overshadow cheer over fall in inflat..

HOT NEWS