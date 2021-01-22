Armed Forces Entertainment Launches 70th Anniversary Concert Series
01/22/2021 | 08:49pm EST
San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 13, 1951, the Armed Forces Professional Entertainment branch was established as a division of the Department of the United States Army.
The Mission? Reaching military personnel and their families at military bases around the world with entertainment. Why? Help them have fun and relax with comedy, music, theater, dance, sports and magic. 70 years later, AFE’s Mission remains the same.
To help AFE celebrate before physical tours are back in full effect, tour alumni will kick off 2021 with a virtual concert series recorded exclusively for YouTube and Facebook Watch.