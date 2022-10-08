Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Armed attackers kill seven Djibouti soldiers - presidential adviser

10/08/2022 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Seven Djiboutian troops have been killed in clashes between the army and an armed opposition group, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Saturday.

Djibouti, home to one of East Africa's major ports as well as U.S. and Chinese military bases, has faced sporadic violence, usually sparked by protests against the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh, whose party has a tight hold on power.

The latest attack in the north of the country was carried out on Thursday night by the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy (FRUD), Alexis Mohamed, an adviser to Guelleh, told Reuters.

A spokesperson for FRUD, made up of members of the ethnic Afari community, denied being involved in the attack, and instead blamed a splinter group.

FRUD, formed in 1991, signed a peace deal with the government in 1994, when it split into two groups with one staying out of the accord.

Assailants attacked an army post in an area called Garabtissan in Tadjourah region on Thursday night, leading to the deaths and an unspecified number of injuries, Mohamed said.

"The barbaric act perpetrated ... by a terrorist group against our army established in the north of the country will not go unpunished," he said.

FRUD spokesperson Ibrahim Hamabou Hassan said in a statement the violence was "unjustifiable", and accused an armed splinter group run by former military soldiers of carrying it out.

The last attack by FRUD was in January 2021, when one policeman was killed, Mohamed said.

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:34aSpanish forest firefighters march to demand rights
RE
10:31aFactbox-The bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula
RE
10:13aNew York flower show celebrates 'remarkable women'
RE
10:13aBlast damages prestige Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's Ukraine war
RE
10:00aTurkey's Erdogan says he will keep cutting rates "as long as I am in power"
RE
09:49aArmed attackers kill seven Djibouti soldiers - presidential adviser
RE
09:20aU.S. reviewing Haiti's request for international security assistance
RE
09:08aSpain arrests Albanian gang involved in smuggling migrants to UK
RE
08:53aArmed attackers kill seven Djibouti soldiers - presidential adviser
RE
08:43aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
2Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
3Earthquake shakes Dutch province of Groningen
4NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..
5Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' fol..

HOT NEWS