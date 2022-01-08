Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Armed bandits kill at least 30 in Nigeria's Zamfara state

01/08/2022 | 02:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Armed bandits have killed at least 30 people in Nigeria's Zamfara State, raiding several villages in a region that has been in a security crisis for more than two years, residents and security sources said on Friday.

There have been a series of attacks in northwest Nigeria, which has seen a sharp rise in mass abductions and other violent crimes since late 2020 as the government struggles to maintain law and order amid a flagging economy.

Three residents said the attack on Anka local government area in Zamfara happened around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday when more than 300 armed bandits on motor-bikes stormed eight villages and started shooting sporadically.

Abubakar Bello, a resident who fled the attack, told Reuters by phone that the local vigilante were outnumbered by the gunmen who burnt down many houses and shops.

Another resident, Ummaru Makeri, lost his wife and three children during the attack, while his house was set ablaze, he said by phone.

"Kurfa and Rafin-Gero villages ... have been under siege for two days without security forces," Makeri said.

Zamfara State is among states worst hit by kidnappings and has been under a telecoms blockade since early September, which authorities said they imposed to disrupt coordination among the bandits and help the armed forces tackle them.

But that has also meant few people know what is going on in Zamfara as authorities are not forthcoming with information.

A spokesperson for the Zamfara governor told Reuters that the gunmen were intercepted by the military and declined to provide further details.

State police spokesman Muhammed Shehu could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Maiduguri newsroom, Ardo Hazzard; additional reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:25aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:26aRoyal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns
RE
04:14aExplainer-From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:08aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access
PU
03:59aPet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand
RE
03:40aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS