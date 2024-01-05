BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An armed drone on Friday hit Iraq's al-Harir airbase, where U.S. and international forces are stationed, Iraqi Kurdistan's counter-terrorism service said.

A service statement did not elaborate on whether the attack caused casualties or infrastructure damage.

A group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had attacked al-Harir military base by drone.

Friday's action took place a day after the U.S. military carried out a retaliatory strike in Baghdad that killed a militia leader it blames for recent attacks on U.S. personnel, the Pentagon said.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza began in October, the U.S. military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alex Richardson and Angus MacSwan)