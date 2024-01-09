STORY: The people, wearing balaclavas and largely dressed in black, were seen wielding large guns and accosting huddled staffers on the live feed, which eventually cut out.

Some of the invaders gestured at the camera and someone could be heard yelling "no police."

Reuters' recording and photographs of the affair of TC signal channel show TC staff sitting on the floor or lying on the ground of the studio.

The national police said on social media its specialized units had been deployed to the site.

The incident followed the kidnappings of at least seven police officers and a series of explosions, a day after President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency.