News: Latest News
Armed man arrested near home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh

06/08/2022 | 10:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators march to Supreme Court Justices homes in Maryland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An armed man who made threats against conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's home early Wednesday, a court spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Scott Malone)


© Reuters 2022
