Armed robbers steal millions worth of jewelry in Paris

STORY: The armed robbery and sequestration was committed by an organized group at the Swiss watch brand's store on Rue de la Paix in Paris around 1300 CET.

The robbers made out with $10.96 million to $16.44 million (10 to 15 million euros) worth of merchandise, the Paris prosecutors office said.