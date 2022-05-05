Armed robbers strike Chanel jewellery store in Paris and flee on motorbikes

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - Thieves armed with at least one gun
robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in central Paris on
Thursday and then sped off on motorbikes, police said.
The robbery took place during the day in the Place Vendome
area in central Paris, the site of another high-profile robbery
last year.
Video footage on Twitter https://twitter.com/LeBarbologue/status/1522205592823160833
- which Paris police said was authentic - showed one robber
with what appears to be an automatic weapon outside the Chanel
shop on Rue de la Paix. Seconds later, three other robbers -
dressed in black and wearing helmets - stormed out of the store
holding bags and the four sped off on two motorcycles.
"It all happened very quickly and unfortunately the first
police officers who arrived were on bicycles," a bystander who
had filmed the event told Reuters. He declined to be identified.
Chanel said no one was injured and it was working with
police. The retailer did not disclose the value of the stolen
goods. Police said they have no information on the identity of
the thieves.
The privately owned French luxury fashion house's Avenue de
la Paix outlet is a temporary store selling watches and
jewellery, set up while the Place Vendome flagship store is
undergoing a revamp ahead of a reopening in coming weeks.
Jewellery stores in Paris have suffered a spate of armed
robberies in recent months.
In September, Paris police caught three suspected armed
robbers after opening fire on their car as they made their
getaway from a 10 million euro ($12 million) jewellery heist at
a Bulgari store on Place Vendome in central Paris, where the
Ritz hotel is located.
In July, thieves made off with jewellery worth almost 2
million euros ($2.4 million) from a Chaumet store near the
Champs-Elysees, although the stolen goods were later recovered
and the suspects arrested.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Mimosa Spencer and Manuel
Ausloos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)