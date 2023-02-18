Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders discuss peace at first meeting in months

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan held talks
with the United States in Munich on Saturday, the first meeting
between the leaders of the South Caucasus nations since October
amid heightened tensions over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
region.
Tensions have escalated over a two-month blockade of the
Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct
access to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia said the progress of work on a draft peace treaty
was discussed during Saturday's talks between Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which took place during
the three-day Munich Security Conference.
"Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed the determination of
the Armenian side to reach the signing of such an agreement that
will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the
region," said a statement on the prime minister's website.
It said there had also been discussion about the unblocking
of regional transport infrastructures and the implementation of
delimitation between the two countries.
"I think Azerbaijan and Armenia need to demonstrate that the
transition from long-lasting standoff, mutual hatred and
hostility must end," Aliyev said on a panel discussion.
"I think (the peace agreement) could be a good example
of how countries which had serious, historical disagreements can
get together and turn the page of hostility."
Russian news agencies reported that Aliyev said Baku had
proposed creating checkpoints on the border with Armenia.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of
Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic
Armenians and it broke away from Baku in a first war in the
early 1990s.
Azeri civilians identifying themselves as environmental
activists have been facing off since Dec. 12 with Russian
peacekeepers on the Lachin corridor.
Yerevan says the protesters are government-backed agitators.
Baku denies blockading the road, saying that some convoys and
aid are allowed through.
Saturday's meeting was the two leaders' first face-to-face
encounter since late October, when Russian President Vladimir
Putin hosted talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi. A Dec. 7
meeting in Brussels was scrapped.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow in Moscow
Editing by Jason Neely and Helen Popper)