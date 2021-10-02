Log in
Armenia Social Protection Administration II Project - P146318

10/02/2021 | 02:03am EDT
The development objectives of the Second Social Protection Administration Project (SPAP) for Armenia are to: (i) improve social protection service delivery; and (ii) strengthen analytical and monitoring and evaluation functions of the agencies delivering social protection benefits and services. The project has five components. The first component will support rolling-out of integrated social protection service delivery that was initiated and piloted...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 06:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS