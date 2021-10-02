Armenia Social Protection Administration II Project - P146318

The development objectives of the Second Social Protection Administration Project (SPAP) for Armenia are to: (i) improve social protection service delivery; and (ii) strengthen analytical and monitoring and evaluation functions of the agencies delivering social protection benefits and services. The project has five components. The first component will support rolling-out of integrated social protection service delivery that was initiated and piloted...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

