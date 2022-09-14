Armenia reports new round of clashes with Azerbaijan

At least 49 Armenian and 50 Azeri military were killed, each side has said, blaming the other for the renewed fighting, which prompted an appeal for calm from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Azerbaijan used artillery, mortar and small arms in its attack on Wednesday morning, the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.

"The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense," it added, restating Armenia's position that Azerbaijan launched aggression on its sovereign territory.

Reuters could not immediately reach Azerbaijan officials to seek response.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)