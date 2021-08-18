Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Armis Appoints Oscar Miranda as Chief Technology Officer for Healthcare

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armis, the leading unified asset visibility and security platform provider, today announced Oscar Miranda as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Healthcare. His appointment further reinforces the company’s strategic commitment to securing the healthcare sector, particularly when it comes to identifying and providing mitigation steps for vulnerabilities associated with connected devices within the healthcare ecosystem.

In fact, Armis recently identified a set of nine critical vulnerabilities in the leading solution for pneumatic tube systems (PTS) in North America – the Translogic PTS system by Swisslog Healthcare. This system is used in over 80% of hospitals in North America, and installed in more than 3,000 hospitals worldwide. In his new role, Oscar will collaborate with the Armis research team to continue to identify vulnerabilities associated with connected devices used to deliver essential health services within a hospital setting. He will also partner with affected device manufacturers to establish both mitigation and remediation steps.

According to a recently published article by Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a strategic partner of Armis, more than 22 million people have been affected by healthcare data breaches in 2021 so far — a jump of about 185% from the same period last year. Therefore, visibility and detection of vulnerabilities within the healthcare devices ecosystem is a must.

Most hospital networks have not implemented and operationalized network segmentation between clinical and non-clinical devices, thus exposing a security controls gap that allows a Cyber Threat Actor (CTA) the opportunity to compromise a vulnerable device and pivot to laterally move within an organization undetected.

Oscar is an information security thought leader with 25 years of experience, of which 18 years were spent in healthcare implementing controls for securing and protecting the privacy of electronic health information. At Armis, he will evaluate all strategic partnerships to ensure healthcare customer needs are met and will report to Nadir Izrael, co-founder and Global CTO at Armis.

“The recent identification, by our research team, of the vulnerabilities within the pneumatic tube systems is validation that in order to effectively identify risk within a hospital setting you MUST have visibility to all devices that support the medical workflow used to deliver essential health services,” said Oscar Miranda, CTO of Healthcare at Armis. “I welcome the opportunity to support the teams within Armis to further expand and enhance current capabilities to identify and detect vulnerabilities for both clinical and nonclinical devices to assist our customers in taking a risk-based approach for managing cyber risk to ensure patient safety… first, do no harm.”

Implementing a successful medical device security strategy requires a multi-faceted approach that takes into account the entire healthcare device ecosystem in addition to connected medical devices. Mapping this data to clinical workflows and creating a holistic visual of prioritized risk transforms security operations and allows information security strategy to be aligned with resilience and continuity of operations.

To learn more about Armis’ award-winning cybersecurity healthcare (IoMT) capabilities please click here. To download a copy of our whitepaper on protecting the patient care journey please click here.

About Armis
Armis is the leading unified asset visibility and security platform designed to address the new threat landscape that connected devices create. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Media Contact
Mariah Gauthier
951-314-0760
Armis@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Bringing his growing journey to GroMoreGoodAs manager of Hawthorne's new hydroponic greenhouse, Jeff is helping bring fresh, healthy food to the Clark County Food Bank all year long.
PU
10:14aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announcing Enhanced Small Business Card Product Portfolio
PU
10:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Growth in Turkey with 10 Anticipated Openings by the End of 2022
PU
10:14aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
10:14aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : What to Expect When You're Expecting a Taper
PU
10:14aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hong Kong reports solid growth for second quarter and first half of 2021
PU
10:14aPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021
PU
10:11aCanada's inflation speeds up, making prices a campaign issue
RE
10:10aVelocityEHS Demonstrates Market Leadership for Process Safety Management Solutions in New Green Quadrant Report from Independent Analyst Firm
GL
10:08aFORCED PHYSICS DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY : Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..

HOT NEWS